News at a Glance
Microfinance bank gets CBN’s nod for commercial banking
The Punch
- Microfinance bank gets CBN’s nod for commercial banking
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
CBN Upgrades Parallex Microfinance Bank To DMB
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Parallex Microfinance Bank , Gets CBN’s Nod For Commercial Banking
The Street Journal:
Revealed! Parallex, first microfinance to transform to commercial bank belongs to Christ Embassy
News Breakers:
Microfinance bank gets CBN’s nod for commercial banking
Infotrust News:
Microfinance Bank Gets CBN’s Nod For Commercial banking
More Picks
1
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
3
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home -
The News Guru,
22 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
9
Nigeria to launch 2nd satellite — Pantami -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
10
Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
