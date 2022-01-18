Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: Hilarious Moment Zazu Star Portable Accused Poco Lee Of Ripping Him Off The Second Time
Bukas Blog  - Nigerian breakout star and Zazu crooner Portable has accused Dance Poco of dishonesty and not showing him love for the second time. Few hours ago, Portable and Poco Lee performed on stage at an event yesterday.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

