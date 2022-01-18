Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Big Brother Naija star, Nina has taken a swipe at migrants discouraging others from relocating to foreign countries.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"If you don Yaba Left Online:
"If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come" – BBNaija star, Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad
BBNaija’s Nina Tackles Nigerians Discouraging Others From Moving Abroad Independent:
BBNaija’s Nina Tackles Nigerians Discouraging Others From Moving Abroad
BBNaija’s Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad Information Nigeria:
BBNaija’s Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad
BBNaija’s Nina slams diaspora Nigerians for discouraging others from relocating Ripples Nigeria:
BBNaija’s Nina slams diaspora Nigerians for discouraging others from relocating
If you don’t like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
If you don’t like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come
BBNaija Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija's Nina chides migrants discouraging others from moving abroad
If you don’t like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come – BBNaija’s Nina My Celebrity & I:
If you don’t like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come – BBNaija’s Nina
‘If You Don’t Like Snow, Go Back To Your Country’ – Nina Ivy News Break:
‘If You Don’t Like Snow, Go Back To Your Country’ – Nina Ivy
“If you don’t like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come” – BBNaija star, Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad Naija Parrot:
“If you don’t like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come” – BBNaija star, Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad
If you don Gist Punch:
If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come
BBNaija’s Nina Blasts Nigerians Who Kanyi Daily:
BBNaija’s Nina Blasts Nigerians Who're Discouraging Others From Relocating Abroad
Reality TV Star, Nina, lampoons those discouraging others from relocating Instablog 9ja:
Reality TV Star, Nina, lampoons those discouraging others from relocating


   More Picks
1 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info