Osun police arrest two men for stealing their boss' N15m car
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two men have been arrested by the Osun State Police Command for allegedly stealing a car worth 15 million.

 

Chinedu Dioha and Joseph Emmanuel were paraded before newsmen.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

