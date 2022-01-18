Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has said that women are capable of "outcheating" men but won't do so out of respect for their bodies.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Women have capacity to ‘outcheat’ men – Ifu Ennada The Nation:
Women have capacity to ‘outcheat’ men – Ifu Ennada
“Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada Yaba Left Online:
“Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada
Some Men Speak Of Cheating As Though It’s Their Birthright- BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada writes Independent:
Some Men Speak Of Cheating As Though It’s Their Birthright- BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada writes
“Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada
Women don’t cheat because they respect their bodies – Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada Sundiata Post:
Women don’t cheat because they respect their bodies – Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada
Men who cheat like it’s their birthright forget that women can ‘outcheat’ them – Ifu Ennada spills Top Naija:
Men who cheat like it’s their birthright forget that women can ‘outcheat’ them – Ifu Ennada spills
Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada writes My Celebrity & I:
Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada writes
Men who speak of cheating like it’s their birthright forget that women can outcheat them – Ifu Ennada Correct NG:
Men who speak of cheating like it’s their birthright forget that women can outcheat them – Ifu Ennada
BBNaija Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija's Ifuennada says women don't cheat because they respect their bodies
“Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada Naija Parrot:
“Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada
Ifu Ennada: “Men forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” 1st for Credible News:
Ifu Ennada: “Men forget women have the capacity to outcheat them”
Men who speak of cheating like it’s their birthright forget that women can outcheat them – Ifu Ennada Naija on Point:
Men who speak of cheating like it’s their birthright forget that women can outcheat them – Ifu Ennada
BBNaija’s Ifuennada Reveals Why Women Don’t Cheat iBrand TV:
BBNaija’s Ifuennada Reveals Why Women Don’t Cheat
‘Women have the capacity to outcheat men’ Ifu Ennada boasts Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Women have the capacity to outcheat men’ Ifu Ennada boasts
Some Men Speak Of Cheating As Though It Tori News:
Some Men Speak Of Cheating As Though It's Their Birthright But They Forget Women Have The Power To Outcheat Them - Ifu Ennada


   More Picks
1 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info