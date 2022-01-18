Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Igbo presidency: We are begging the North to give us the opportunity - Ohaneze Ndigbo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, leaders of the pan Igbo group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, have appealed to indigenes of the Norther region of Nigeria to support its desire for an Igbo presidency come 2023.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

