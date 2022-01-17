One of the Pastors at Shepherd Bushiri Church shot dead while praying

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
2
|
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges - The Cable,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
7
|
Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Lewandowski reacts to winning FIFA Best Player award ahead of Messi, Salah - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post,
11 hours ago