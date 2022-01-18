Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus Pandemic: Nigeria records 249 new infections, seven deaths
News photo TV360 Nigeria  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 249 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country. According to the latest update by the agency, the new infections were reported in 14 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

