News at a Glance

Nnamdi Kanu?s trial adjourned till Jan 19 as he objects to fresh charges filed by FG Linda Ikeji Blog - The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned till January 19 after he objected to the fresh charges brought against him by the Federal Governm



News Credibility Score: 95%



