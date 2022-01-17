Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu?s trial adjourned till Jan 19 as he objects to fresh charges filed by FG
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned till January 19 after he objected to the fresh charges brought against him by the Federal Governm

2 hours ago
1 Croatia to display prices in both Kuna and Euro from September 5 - Nigeria Breaking News, 10 mins ago
2 BBNaija’s Nina Blasts Nigerians Who're Discouraging Others From Relocating Abroad - Kanyi Daily, 10 mins ago
3 Oghara Poly Graduating Students Step Out With Police Escort (Video) - Tori News, 10 mins ago
4 I Don't Want To See Nnamdi Kanu In These Clothes Again - Judge Warns DSS - Tori News, 10 mins ago
5 UN launches appeal to avoid humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa - Africa News, 10 mins ago
6 Peller Begins Ayedero Peace Tour, Visits IBB, Emir Of Minna - Independent, 10 mins ago
7 Amnesty Programme Begins TEM Scheme With 400 Ex-Agitators - Independent, 10 mins ago
8 Alex Telles Among Five Players On Barcelona Left-back Shortlist - Independent, 10 mins ago
9 Rangnick Holds Talks With Martial After Man United Squad Dispute - Independent, 10 mins ago
10 OctaFX and musician Buju team up to uplift Lagos orphanage over the holiday  season - TechPoint Africa, 10 mins ago
