Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Caretaker Committee Meets Today over Upcoming Convention
News photo This Day  - Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, is schedul…

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC announces February 26 for National Convention Vanguard News:
APC announces February 26 for National Convention
Long walk to APC national convention The Nation:
Long walk to APC national convention
Buni confirms APC convention date Daily Post:
Buni confirms APC convention date
APC to hold national convention February 26 - Buni – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
APC to hold national convention February 26 - Buni – The Sun Nigeria
Buni announces date for APC National Convention The Eagle Online:
Buni announces date for APC National Convention


   More Picks
1 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info