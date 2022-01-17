Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
You claimed to be ill but you were seen partying at Cubana – Promoter calls out Peruzzi for failing to attend show after receiving payment
Correct NG
- Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has been called out by a show promoter who allegedly paid him for a show which he failed to attend singer’s performance but did not make it and has refused to refund payment.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
Peruzzi called out over refusal to refund money after failing to attend show
News of Africa:
Nigerian Singer, Peruzzi Called Out Over Refusal To Refund Money After Failing To Attend Show
Glamsquad Magazine:
Twitter user drags Peruzzi over refusal to refund money after failing to attend show
Talk Glitz:
Peruzzi Under Fire For Failing To Refund Money For A Show He Couldn’t Attend
Naija on Point:
You claimed to be ill but you were seen partying at Cubana – Promoter calls out Peruzzi for failing to attend show after receiving payment
More Picks
1
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
5 hours ago
2
Buhari Unveils Abuja’s Rice Pyramids, Says Nigeria Becoming Self-sufficient In Food Production -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
3
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
7
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...