Sit-at-home enforcers storm Catholic Church in Onitsha, disperse worshipers
News photo Vanguard News  - EARLY morning worshipers at the St Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Awada Onitsha had a raw deal on Tuesday when some middle-aged men who claimed to be enforcers of the sit at home stormed the church and ordered the worshipers to disperse.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

