Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Eden Hazard snubs move to Chelsea's rivals after Real Madrid accept £33m fee
News photo Daily Post  - Eden Hazard has turned down a move to Newcastle United, despite Real Madrid accepting an offer of £33.4million, plus £8.3m in add-ons, according to El

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Real Madrid accept 33.4m offer for Eden Hazard from Newcastle United Linda Ikeji Blog:
Real Madrid accept 33.4m offer for Eden Hazard from Newcastle United
Eden Hazard Reportedly Rejects Bid to Join Newcastle United Not Just OK:
Eden Hazard Reportedly Rejects Bid to Join Newcastle United
Eden Hazard makes decision on Newcastle move The News Guru:
Eden Hazard makes decision on Newcastle move
Hazard rejects £40m Newcastle move Lailas News:
Hazard rejects £40m Newcastle move
Eden Hazard Reportedly Snubs Newcastle Deal, Reveals EPL Club He’s Ready To Join Naija News:
Eden Hazard Reportedly Snubs Newcastle Deal, Reveals EPL Club He’s Ready To Join
Real Madrid Within Nigeria:
Real Madrid 'accept' £33.4 offer for Eden Hazard from Newcastle United


   More Picks
1 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info