Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
DO YOU AGREE Super Eagles Should Retain Augustine Eguavoen As Manager After Cup Of Nations
Naija Loaded
- Hello Guys, I want our football fans to drop an honest opinion on this trending topic. NFF sacked Gernot Rohr before the AFCON 2021 tournament and appointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim manager to lead us to the tournament.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if he leads Nigeria to glory at AFCON - Pinnick
The Street Journal:
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen List The One Area He Wants Super Eagles To Improve Before AFCON Round Of 16
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if he leads Nigeria to glory at AFCON
Affairs TV:
Why NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach -Pinnick
News Breakers:
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if… -Pinnick
Olajide TV:
NFF may retain Eguavoen as Super Eagles coach if he leads Nigeria to glory at AFCON – Pinnick
More Picks
1
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
7
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay -
Not Just OK,
20 hours ago
10
Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...