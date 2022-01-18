Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG to inject 10m gas cylinders for sale nationwide
News photo The Nation  - The federal government says it will inject 10,000,000 cylinders of the Petroleum Liquified Gas into circulation nationwide to increase access to the commodity.

