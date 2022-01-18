Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“Some men speak of cheating as though it’s their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them” – Reality star, Ifu Ennada
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada, has averred that women are capable of outcheating cheating men but won’t do so out of respect for their...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Robert Lewandowski named 'The Best' by FIFA for a second year in a row ahead of Lionel Messi and Mo Salah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Buhari Unveils Abuja’s Rice Pyramids, Says Nigeria Becoming Self-sufficient In Food Production -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
3
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
8 hours ago
4
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Govs 'll Be Held Responsible If Women Don’t Get 35% Positions - Aisha Buhari -
Leadership,
22 mins ago
7
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
