News at a Glance
I don’t want to see Kanu in these clothes again — Justice Nyako
Vanguard News
- Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday(today) said she does not want to see Nnamdi Kanu on same clothes
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Court In Same Fendi Clothes Despite Court Orders
The Street Journal:
I Don’t Want To See Kanu In These Clothes Again — Justice Nyako
News Wire NGR:
Nnamdi Kanu:"I don’t want to see him in these clothes again" - Justice Binta Nyako warns DSS
The News Guru:
Alleged terrorism: Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire - FG tells court
Pulse Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same clothes, FG tells court
News Diary Online:
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire, FG tells court
People n Politics:
I don’t want to see Kanu in these clothes again — Justice Nyako
Republican Nigeria:
UPDATE: Despite court order, Nnamdi Kanu returns for trial in same Fendi designers clothes
Naija News:
IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Refused To Change His Fendi Designer Clothes – FG
More Picks
1
Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Buhari requests Senate to confirm Prof. Bindawa as NCC Commissioner -
The News Guru,
23 hours ago
8
Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
9
Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
10
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
