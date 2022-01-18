Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Microsoft To Buy ‘Call Of Duty’ Maker Activision Blizzard For US$68.7B
News photo The Street Journal  - Microsoft To Buy ‘Call Of Duty’ Maker Activision Blizzard For US$68.7B

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Microsoft To Buy US Gaming Giant Activision-Blizzard For $69bn
Microsoft to buy US gaming giant for $69bn The Punch:
Microsoft to buy US gaming giant for $69bn
At $68.7 billion, Microsoft bids to acquire Gaming company, Activision Blizzard Innovation Village:
At $68.7 billion, Microsoft bids to acquire Gaming company, Activision Blizzard
Microsoft announced a landmark $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard News Wire NGR:
Microsoft announced a landmark $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard
Microsoft Buys Call of Duty Publisher Activision Blizzard News Breakers:
Microsoft Buys Call of Duty Publisher Activision Blizzard
Microsoft To Buy US Gaming Giant Activision-Blizzard For $69bn Global Village Extra:
Microsoft To Buy US Gaming Giant Activision-Blizzard For $69bn


   More Picks
1 FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
3 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Lewandowski reacts to winning FIFA Best Player award ahead of Messi, Salah - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info