Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Has To Borrow To Fund Infrastructural Development, Says Lawan
News photo Channels Television  - Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has justified the need for the Federal Government to borrow funds, saying it is necessary for infrastructural development in the country.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Has To Borrow To Fund Infrastructural Development, Says Lawan Igbere TV News:
Nigeria Has To Borrow To Fund Infrastructural Development, Says Lawan
Why Nigeria relies on foreign loans for infrastructural development – Lawan Ripples Nigeria:
Why Nigeria relies on foreign loans for infrastructural development – Lawan
Nigeria Has To Borrow To Fund Infrastructural Development, Says Lawan The Street Journal:
Nigeria Has To Borrow To Fund Infrastructural Development, Says Lawan
Why the Federal Government has to borrow funds - Senate President, Ahmad Lawan News Wire NGR:
Why the Federal Government has to borrow funds - Senate President, Ahmad Lawan
Nigeria Has To Borrow To Fund Infrastructural Development, Says Lawan News Breakers:
Nigeria Has To Borrow To Fund Infrastructural Development, Says Lawan
Nigeria has to borrow to fund infrastructural development, says Lawan Core TV News:
Nigeria has to borrow to fund infrastructural development, says Lawan


   More Picks
1 FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
3 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges - The Cable, 1 day ago
6 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 9 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info