Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"Mummy G.O needs to be arrested"-Jemima Osunde declares
Kemi Filani Blog
- Popular actress, Jemima Osunde has said controversial founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God (RAPEC), Pastor Funmilay
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Too Xclusive:
Jemima Osunda Calls For Immediate Arrest Of Mummy G.O
Naija Showbiz:
Jemima Osunde Calls For Arrest Of Controversial Pastor, Mummy G.O.
Tunde Ednut:
Jemima Osunda Calls For Immediate Arrest Of Mummy G.O
Online Nigeria:
Jemima osunda calls for immediate arrest of Mummy G.O
Naija News:
Nollywood Actress Calls For The ‘Arrest’ Of Mummy G.O
