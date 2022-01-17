Post News
News at a Glance
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill
Nigerian Tribune
- Tribune Online
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill
The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sundiata Post:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill
The Eagle Online:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill
Within Nigeria:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill
Tunde Ednut:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill
Global Village Extra:
Senate Passes Bill To Put Aviation College Under TETFUND
More Picks
1
Govs 'll Be Held Responsible If Women Don’t Get 35% Positions - Aisha Buhari -
Leadership,
2 hours ago
2
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
10 hours ago
3
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Lewandowski reacts to winning FIFA Best Player award ahead of Messi, Salah -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
