Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill Sundiata Post:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill The Eagle Online:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Amendment) Bill
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill Within Nigeria:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill Tunde Ednut:
Senate passes Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill
Senate Passes Bill To Put Aviation College Under TETFUND Global Village Extra:
Senate Passes Bill To Put Aviation College Under TETFUND


   More Picks
1 Govs 'll Be Held Responsible If Women Don’t Get 35% Positions - Aisha Buhari - Leadership, 2 hours ago
2 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
3 FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Lewandowski reacts to winning FIFA Best Player award ahead of Messi, Salah - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info