AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago Linda Ikeji Blog - The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has declared a "No Shoot Day" on February 11, the burial date of veteran actor, Sam Obiago. In a circular sent out by the AGN National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, it was announced that no member of the guild in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%