Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger
News photo Daily Post  - Three Policemen and two local vigilantes were allegedly killed by gunmen in an attack in Kwanan Dutse, Mariga local government area of the Niger State on

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill three policemen, others in Niger The Nation:
Gunmen kill three policemen, others in Niger
Channels Television:
Bandits Kill Three Policemen And Two Vigilante In Niger
Niger: Gunmen kill 3 policemen, two local vigilantes in ambush – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Niger: Gunmen kill 3 policemen, two local vigilantes in ambush – The Sun Nigeria
Scores of Bandits killed, 3 policemen, 2 vigilante die in Niger clash TVC News:
Scores of Bandits killed, 3 policemen, 2 vigilante die in Niger clash
Gunmen kill three policemen, two vigilantes in Niger State The Eagle Online:
Gunmen kill three policemen, two vigilantes in Niger State
Bandits Kill Three Policemen And Two Vigilante In Niger The Street Journal:
Bandits Kill Three Policemen And Two Vigilante In Niger
Ambush: Gunmen shoot 3 policemen, 2 vigilantes dead in Niger state News Breakers:
Ambush: Gunmen shoot 3 policemen, 2 vigilantes dead in Niger state
Ambush: Gunmen shoot 3 policemen, 2 vigilantes dead in Niger state | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ambush: Gunmen shoot 3 policemen, 2 vigilantes dead in Niger state | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Two Vigilantes In Niger Naija News:
Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Two Vigilantes In Niger
BREAKING!! Gunmen Invade Niger State, Kill Three Policemen, Two Local Vigilantes Nigeria Breaking News:
BREAKING!! Gunmen Invade Niger State, Kill Three Policemen, Two Local Vigilantes
Gunmen ambush security operatives, kill three police officers and two local vigilantes in Niger Within Nigeria:
Gunmen ambush security operatives, kill three police officers and two local vigilantes in Niger


   More Picks
1 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info