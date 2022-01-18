Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gbajabiamila: We’ll Reintroduce Electoral Bill After Amending Direct Primary Clause
News photo Information Nigeria  - The amended electoral bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign, will be reintroduced in the House of Representatives. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila stated this in his address to the House of Representatives when it began plenary on Tuesday.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

