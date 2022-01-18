Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LIRS announces January 31 deadline for filing of annual tax returns
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced January 31 as the deadline for filing of annual income tax returns

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LIRS fixes January 31 as deadline for filing tax returns The Guardian:
LIRS fixes January 31 as deadline for filing tax returns
Lagos announces deadline for filing of annual tax returns for 2021 The Eagle Online:
Lagos announces deadline for filing of annual tax returns for 2021
LIRS Gives Employers Deadline to File Annual Tax Returns | Business Business Post Nigeria:
LIRS Gives Employers Deadline to File Annual Tax Returns | Business
LIRS gives deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns Prompt News:
LIRS gives deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns
LIRS Fixes January 31 As Deadline For Filing Tax Returns The Street Journal:
LIRS Fixes January 31 As Deadline For Filing Tax Returns


   More Picks
1 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info