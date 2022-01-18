Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Govs 'll Be Held Responsible If Women Don’t Get 35% Positions - Aisha Buhari
News photo Leadership  - The  First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has warned governors that they will be held responsible if women do not get the 35 per cent affirmative action in

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari Daily Post:
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari
Give women more posts in government, parties ― Aisha Buhari Nigerian Tribune:
Give women more posts in government, parties ― Aisha Buhari
Road to 2023: Go beyond paying lip service; put women in vital positions, Aisha Buhari tells APC – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Road to 2023: Go beyond paying lip service; put women in vital positions, Aisha Buhari tells APC – The Sun Nigeria
Aisha Buhari calls for action over Women Representation Encomium Magazine:
Aisha Buhari calls for action over Women Representation
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari My Celebrity & I:
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari Nigerian Eye:
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari
2023 elections: Aisha Buhari wants APC women to adopt better strategies Pulse Nigeria:
2023 elections: Aisha Buhari wants APC women to adopt better strategies
Politics: Aisha Buhari tells women to adopt new strategies - P.M. News PM News:
Politics: Aisha Buhari tells women to adopt new strategies - P.M. News
APC: Aisha Buhari wants better strategies for greater women representation Prompt News:
APC: Aisha Buhari wants better strategies for greater women representation
APC: Aisha Buhari wants better strategies for greater women representation News Diary Online:
APC: Aisha Buhari wants better strategies for greater women representation
APC: Aisha Buhari wants better strategies for greater women representation News Verge:
APC: Aisha Buhari wants better strategies for greater women representation
Aisha Buhari: Why Nigerian women must unite in 2023 Osmek News:
Aisha Buhari: Why Nigerian women must unite in 2023
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari See Naija:
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari Sends Message To Women Ahead Of 2023 General Elections Naija News:
Aisha Buhari Sends Message To Women Ahead Of 2023 General Elections
Politics: Aisha Buhari tells women to adopt new strategies News Breakers:
Politics: Aisha Buhari tells women to adopt new strategies
“Enough of lip service” – Aisha Buhari asks APC to put more women in strategic roles Tunde Ednut:
“Enough of lip service” – Aisha Buhari asks APC to put more women in strategic roles
“Enough of lip service” – Aisha Buhari asks APC to put more women in strategic roles Within Nigeria:
“Enough of lip service” – Aisha Buhari asks APC to put more women in strategic roles


   More Picks
1 Govs 'll Be Held Responsible If Women Don’t Get 35% Positions - Aisha Buhari - Leadership, 2 hours ago
2 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
3 FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Lewandowski reacts to winning FIFA Best Player award ahead of Messi, Salah - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info