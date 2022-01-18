Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover'
The Nation
- Controversial cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky has hinted at wedding plans to a ‘billionaire lover’.The Instagram...
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to wed his lover
Yaba Left Online:
"My husband-to be is very rich" – Bobrisky says as he announces plans for his wedding to billionaire lover
Information Nigeria:
Biggest Wedding In Africa Is About To Happen, Bobrisky Says As He Prepares To Get Married
Correct NG:
Crossdresser, Bobrisky announces his wedding to billionaire lover
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
‘Biggest wedding in Africa is about to happen’ Bobrisky shock fans as he set to tie the knot with billionaire lover
Oyo Gist:
My Husband-to Be Is Very Rich – Bobrisky Brags As He Announces Wedding Plans With Billionaire Lover
Bukas Blog:
Bobrisky Set To Tie The Knot With Billionaire Lover, Announces Wedding Plans
Naija News:
Bobrisky Set To Tie The Knot With Billionaire Lover, Announces Wedding Plans
Online Nigeria:
I’m Planning The ‘Most Biggest Wedding In Africa’ With My Billionaire Lover – Bobrisky
Kanyi Daily:
I’m Planning The ‘Most Biggest Wedding In Africa’ With My Billionaire Lover – Bobrisky
Naija on Point:
Crossdresser, Bobrisky announces his wedding to billionaire lover
Gist Lovers:
Nigerians React As Bobrisky Set To Wed Mystery Lover
News Breakers:
Biggest Wedding In Africa Is About To Happen, Bobrisky Says As He Prepares To Get Married
Naija Parrot:
“My husband-to be is very rich” – Bobrisky says as he announces plans for his wedding to billionaire lover
First Reports:
I'll get married this year: Bobrisky says the biggest wedding in Africa is about to happen — First Reports
Gist Reel:
"This world don spoil" - Nigerians react as Bobrisky sets to wed lover
Tori News:
My Husband-to Be Is Very Rich – Bobrisky Brags As He Announces Wedding Plans With Billionaire Lover
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Biggest wedding in Africa is about to happen’ Bobrisky shock fans as he set to tie the knot with billionaire lover
More Picks
1
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
7
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay -
Not Just OK,
20 hours ago
10
Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...