Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eight rescued as soldiers engage bandits in Kaduna community
Nigerian Tribune  - About eight persons have been rescued by soldiers who engaged bandits in a gun battle in Unguwar Musa in Maranban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

10 rescued as soldiers battle bandits in Kaduna Daily Post:
10 rescued as soldiers battle bandits in Kaduna
Soldiers in fierce gun battle with bandits in Kaduna Vanguard News:
Soldiers in fierce gun battle with bandits in Kaduna
Soldiers In Fierce Gun Battle With Bandits In Kaduna The Street Journal:
Soldiers In Fierce Gun Battle With Bandits In Kaduna
10 Rescued as Soldiers Battle Bandits in Kaduna NPO Reports:
10 Rescued as Soldiers Battle Bandits in Kaduna
Blood Flows As Soldiers And Bandits Engage In Fierce Gun Battle News Breakers:
Blood Flows As Soldiers And Bandits Engage In Fierce Gun Battle


   More Picks
1 FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
3 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 11 hours ago
9 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 7 hours ago
10 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info