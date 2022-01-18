Post News
News at a Glance
Eight rescued as soldiers engage bandits in Kaduna community
Nigerian Tribune
- About eight persons have been rescued by soldiers who engaged bandits in a gun battle in Unguwar Musa in Maranban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
10 rescued as soldiers battle bandits in Kaduna
Vanguard News:
Soldiers in fierce gun battle with bandits in Kaduna
The Street Journal:
Soldiers In Fierce Gun Battle With Bandits In Kaduna
NPO Reports:
10 Rescued as Soldiers Battle Bandits in Kaduna
News Breakers:
Blood Flows As Soldiers And Bandits Engage In Fierce Gun Battle
More Picks
1
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
14 hours ago
3
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay -
Not Just OK,
11 hours ago
9
Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News -
PM News,
7 hours ago
10
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
