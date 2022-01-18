Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING!! Gunmen Invade Niger State, Kill Three Policemen, Two Local Vigilantes
Some gunmen have killed three policemen and two local vigilantes in an ambush in Kwanan Dutse under Mariga Local Government Area of the Niger State. Read more
9News Nigeria

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

