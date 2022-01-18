Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Osun State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested a housewife simply identified as Zainab, for bathing her 11-year-old daughter (name withheld) with hot water after she reportedly refused to run an errand ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun housewife bathes daughter in hot water for refusing errand The Punch:
Osun housewife bathes daughter in hot water for refusing errand
NSCDC nabs mother for pouring hot water on daughter Vanguard News:
NSCDC nabs mother for pouring hot water on daughter
Woman assaulted for pouring hot water on daughter in Osun Nigerian Tribune:
Woman assaulted for pouring hot water on daughter in Osun
Osun: Woman held for pouring hot water on her daughter – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Osun: Woman held for pouring hot water on her daughter – The Sun Nigeria
Osun: Woman Bathes Daughter In Hot Water For Refusing Errand Independent:
Osun: Woman Bathes Daughter In Hot Water For Refusing Errand
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands
NSCDC nabs mother for pouring hot water on daughter Sundiata Post:
NSCDC nabs mother for pouring hot water on daughter
NSCDC Nabs Mother For Pouring Hot Water On Daughter The Street Journal:
NSCDC Nabs Mother For Pouring Hot Water On Daughter
NSCDC arrests Osun housewife for pouring hot water on daughter Top Naija:
NSCDC arrests Osun housewife for pouring hot water on daughter
Osun Housewife Pours Hot Water On Daughter For Refusing To Run Errands Naija News:
Osun Housewife Pours Hot Water On Daughter For Refusing To Run Errands
Housewife bathes daughter in hot water for refusing errand in Osun Within Nigeria:
Housewife bathes daughter in hot water for refusing errand in Osun
Housewife bathes daughter in hot water for refusing errand in Osun Tunde Ednut:
Housewife bathes daughter in hot water for refusing errand in Osun
Neighbours beat Osun housewife for bathing daughter with hot water over errand News Breakers:
Neighbours beat Osun housewife for bathing daughter with hot water over errand
Why Woman Bathed Her 11-Year-Old Daughter With Hot Water In Osun— NSCDC City Mirror News:
Why Woman Bathed Her 11-Year-Old Daughter With Hot Water In Osun— NSCDC


   More Picks
1 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles receive big boost ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Singer Faze loses his mother less than a year after losing his twin sister - Linda Ikeji Blog, 27 mins ago
9 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info