Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Enough of lip service – Aisha Buhari makes demand from APC
News photo Daily Post  - The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go beyond “lip service” and ensure more women occupy strategic positions in the party.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Progressive Women Seek Better Deal From APC Leadership:
Progressive Women Seek Better Deal From APC
Aisha Buhari to APC: Enough of lip service… we need more women in strategic roles Nigerian Eye:
Aisha Buhari to APC: Enough of lip service… we need more women in strategic roles
Enough of lip service. Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Enough of lip service.
Enough of lip service. Olajide TV:
Enough of lip service.
Enough of lip service. Gist Punch:
Enough of lip service.
“We Need More Women In Decision-Making Bodies In Nigeria” – Aisha Buhari Tells APC Online Nigeria:
“We Need More Women In Decision-Making Bodies In Nigeria” – Aisha Buhari Tells APC


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 9 hours ago
2 Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 15 hours ago
5 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] - Talk Glitz, 9 hours ago
7 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 "I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly” – Comedian, Josh2funny shares his testimony (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Airman arraigned in Kaduna for theft of N20m mistakenly credited to his bank account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info