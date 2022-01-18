Post News
News at a Glance
OFFICIAL: Kolasinac Joins Marseille After Arsenal Terminate Contract
Complete Sports
- Kolasinac has joined French Ligue 1 club Marseille on a free transfer after having his contract terminated by Arsenal.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay -
Not Just OK,
17 hours ago
10
Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News -
PM News,
13 hours ago
