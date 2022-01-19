Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Eguavoen tells Nigerians what to expect from Super Eagles' lineup against Guinea Bissau
Daily Post  - Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has told supporters of the senior national team to expect one or two changes in his lineup against Guinea

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’ll take care of Guinea Bissau — Eguavoen Vanguard News:
We’ll take care of Guinea Bissau — Eguavoen
We will rather die than to lose to Super Eagles Linda Ikeji Blog:
We will rather die than to lose to Super Eagles ' Guinea Bissau captain vows
We can only defeat Super Eagles with luck - Guinea-Bissau coach PM News:
We can only defeat Super Eagles with luck - Guinea-Bissau coach
Eguavoen Insists Super Eagles Will Not Underestimate Guinea Bissau The Will:
Eguavoen Insists Super Eagles Will Not Underestimate Guinea Bissau
AFCON 2021: We Kanyi Daily:
AFCON 2021: We'll Rather Die Than Lose To Nigeria Super Eagles – Guinea Bissau Captain
We can only defeat Super Eagles with luck – Guinea-Bissau coach News Breakers:
We can only defeat Super Eagles with luck – Guinea-Bissau coach
Battle line drawn as captain of Guinea Bisseau vows to die than lose to Super Eagles Gist Reel:
Battle line drawn as captain of Guinea Bisseau vows to die than lose to Super Eagles
Eguavoen To Effect Changes Against Guinea-Bissau The Tide:
Eguavoen To Effect Changes Against Guinea-Bissau


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 13 hours ago
5 Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] - Talk Glitz, 8 hours ago
7 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info