News at a Glance
Everton confirm appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager for a second time after sacking Rafa Benitez
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as the club's caretaker manager following the sacking of Rafa Benitez.
Ferguson oversaw training on
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Everton appoint Ferguson as interim manager
The Guardian:
Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton
News Wire NGR:
Ferguson takes over as Everton interim manager
The Street Journal:
Ferguson Takes Caretaker Charge At Everton
News Breakers:
Everton appoint Ferguson as interim manager
More Picks
1
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
11 hours ago
3
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Lewandowski reacts to winning FIFA Best Player award ahead of Messi, Salah -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
