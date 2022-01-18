Post News
News at a Glance
Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian woman, Lawiza Muazu, has dragged her husband, Alhaji Muazu, before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Unguwar Idi, Gombe State, over claims of domestic violence.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Wife sues husband in Gombe for domestic abuse
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel
Within Nigeria:
Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel
Tunde Ednut:
Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Wife sues husband in Gombe for domestic abuse | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Wife sues husband in Gombe for domestic abuse
More Picks
1
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay -
Not Just OK,
17 hours ago
10
Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News -
PM News,
13 hours ago
