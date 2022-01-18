Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate Mourns Ernest Shonekan, Wants FG to Immortalise Him
This Day  -  Observes a minute silence in his honour Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade and Gabriel Emameh in Abuja The Senate on Tuesday mourned the former Head of Interim National Government (ING) of Nigeria, Ch…

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate urges FG to immortalise Ernest Shonekan Nigerian Tribune:
Senate urges FG to immortalise Ernest Shonekan
Senate honours Shonekan, wants ex-ING leader immortalised The Punch:
Senate honours Shonekan, wants ex-ING leader immortalised
Senate Asks FG To Immortalise Former Interim President Ernest Shonekan The Will:
Senate Asks FG To Immortalise Former Interim President Ernest Shonekan
Senate calls FG to immortalize Shonekan The Eagle Online:
Senate calls FG to immortalize Shonekan
Senate honours Shonekan, wants ex-ING leader immortalised News Breakers:
Senate honours Shonekan, wants ex-ING leader immortalised


   More Picks
1 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info