P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore Channels Television - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore. A source in the anti-graft agency confirmed to Channels Television that Shasore, a Senior ...



News Credibility Score: 99%