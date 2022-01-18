EFCC Grills Former Lagos Commissioner, Supo Shasore, Over P&ID Scam

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation,
6 hours ago
|
2
|
Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' - The Nation,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
AFCON 2021: We’ll attack – Jonas Mendes vows Guinea Bissau will beat Nigeria - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago