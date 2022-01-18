Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Recording Academy Releases New Date And Venue For 64th GRAMMYs
News photo Not Just OK  - After the initial date for the Grammys was withdrawn due to the covid 19 pandemic, the Recording Academy has officially released a new date. Read more...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' - The Nation, 17 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Buhari requests Senate to confirm Prof. Bindawa as NCC Commissioner - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
8 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
9 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
10 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
