Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari Did Not Direct Removal Of Petrol Subsidy – Senate President
Naija Loaded  - Senate President Ahmad Lawan says President Muhammadu Buhari did not direct the removal of petrol subsidy.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Never Directed Removal Of Fuel Subsidy – Lawan Leadership:
Buhari Never Directed Removal Of Fuel Subsidy – Lawan
Buhari never directed petroleum subsidy removal - Senate President  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Buhari never directed petroleum subsidy removal - Senate President  – The Sun Nigeria
Buhari Hasn’t Directed Petroleum Subsidy Removal — Senate President The Street Journal:
Buhari Hasn’t Directed Petroleum Subsidy Removal — Senate President
Nigeria won’t remove fuel subsidy yet – Senate President MetroStar Nigeria:
Nigeria won’t remove fuel subsidy yet – Senate President
Buhari Has Not Directed Petroleum Subsidy Removal – Senate President Naija News:
Buhari Has Not Directed Petroleum Subsidy Removal – Senate President


   More Picks
1 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O excitedly showing off her hotel room in Dubai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info