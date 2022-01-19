Post News
News at a Glance
Fashion icon and former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley is dead
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Fashion icon André Leon Talley is dead.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Influential Creative Director Andre Leon Talley Dies At 73
The Punch:
Ex-Vogue Editor, Andre Leon Talley Dies At 73 Fashion icon and former editor of Vogue, Andre Leon Talley has died at the age of 73. According to TMZ, Talley died on Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, NY of an undisclosed ailment.
The Street Journal:
Former Vogue creative director, fashion icon, André Leon Talley dies from unknown ailment
The Will:
Fashion icon, Andre Leon Talley dies at 73
News Breakers:
Influential Creative Director Andre Leon Talley Dies At 73
Global Village Extra:
Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley Dies Aged 73
More Picks
1
PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
4
Why I abandoned school, by Portable -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
5
Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] -
Talk Glitz,
8 hours ago
7
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] -
Politics Nigeria,
19 hours ago
9
FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
10
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
