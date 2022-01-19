Post News
News at a Glance
IBB: How Abacha deceived activists, prominent Nigerians to get into power
Daily Trust
- General Sani Abacha, who ruled the country from 1993 until his death in 1998, deceived politicians to get into power, according to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, popularly known as IBB.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Abacha was very smart.
Information Nigeria:
IBB: Abacha Was Very Smart, He Deceived Prominent Nigerians To Get To Power
The Street Journal:
1993: How Abacha deceived prominent Nigerians to get into power - IBB
The Eagle Online:
How Abacha deceived prominent Nigerians to get to power – Babangida
Benco News:
How Abacha Deceived Activists, Prominent Nigerians To Get Into Power – IBB Reveals
Within Nigeria:
Abacha deceived prominent Nigerians to get to power - IBB
News Breakers:
IBB: Abacha Was Very Smart, He Deceived Prominent Nigerians To Get To Power
Politics Nigeria:
Babangida exposes how Abacha ‘deceived’ politicians to get into power
Tori News:
How Abacha Deceived Activists, Prominent Nigerians To Get Into Power - IBB Reveals
Kemi Filani Blog:
Abacha deceived prominent Nigerians to get into power - IBB
More Picks
1
PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
4
Why I abandoned school, by Portable -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
5
Senate amends rejected electoral bill, includes other modes of primary elections -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
2023: Tinubu Promises WAEC Fee Will Be Free For All If Elected [VIDEO] -
Talk Glitz,
8 hours ago
7
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Orji Uzor Kalu meets with Buhari in Aso-rock over 2023 presidency [PHOTOS] -
Politics Nigeria,
19 hours ago
9
FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
10
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
