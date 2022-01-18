Post News
News at a Glance
Singer Faze loses his mother less than a year after losing his twin sister
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Chibuzor Oji, better known by his stage name Faze, has lost his mother Faith. The singer's mother died on Jan. 12, 2022, two weeks to her 76th birthday.
27 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Singer Faze loses mom one year after twin sister’s demise
Legit:
"My heart is heavy"-Faze Popular singer, Faze lost his mum on Wednesday 12th of January 20221, about a year after losing his twin sister.
Information Nigeria:
Nigerian Singer, Faze Loses Mum
Sundiata Post:
Nigerian Singer, Faze Loses Mum
Correct NG:
Singer, Faze loses mum one year after his twin sister passed
News Breakers:
Nigerian Singer, Faze Loses Mum
Naija on Point:
Singer, Faze loses mum one year after his twin sister passed
The Genius Media:
Singer Faze Loses Mum Months After Twin Sister’s Death [VIDEO]
Gist Reel:
One year after twin sister's demise, Faze loses mom
Tori News:
Nigerian Singer, Faze Loses Mum
Kemi Filani Blog:
Comedian Princess, Samklef and other celebrities react as Singer Faze loses mom a year after his twin sister’s death
More Picks
1
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
If you don't like the snow or taxes you pay here, go back to your country so others can come - BBNaija's Nina tackles migrants discouraging others from moving abroad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles receive big boost ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
7
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Singer Faze loses his mother less than a year after losing his twin sister -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
27 mins ago
9
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
