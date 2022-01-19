Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian graduate celebrates by recreating throwback photo of her graduation from primary school with her mum
News photo Correct NG  - A young Nigerian lady identified as Ngozi Anozie, has taken to microblogging platform, Twitter to celebrate after graduating from University. Ngozi decided to mark her graduation by recreating an epic throwback photo of her graduation from primary ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum, 20 years after Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum, 20 years after
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum Lailas News:
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum, 20 years after Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum, 20 years after
Nigerian graduate celebrates by recreating throwback photo of her graduation from primary school with her mum Naija on Point:
Nigerian graduate celebrates by recreating throwback photo of her graduation from primary school with her mum
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum, 20 years after Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady recreates graduation photo from primary school with her mum, 20 years after


   More Picks
1 Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' - The Nation, 18 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
4 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Why I resigned as DG of APC governors forum ― Salihu Lukman - Nigerian Tribune, 30 mins ago
6 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
7 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: I want Super Eagles job on permanent basis - Eguavoen alerts NFF - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 AFCON2021: We?ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau ? Troost-Ekong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info