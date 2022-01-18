Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON2021: We?ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau ? Troost-Ekong
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles and Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong has revealed that the Nigerian squad will try hard to avoid the mistakes made at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when they face Guinea B

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekong assures Nigerians of another victory The Guardian:
Ekong assures Nigerians of another victory
We’ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON –Troost-Ekong The Punch:
We’ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON –Troost-Ekong
Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles Will Go For A Win Against Guinea- Bissau Complete Sports:
Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles Will Go For A Win Against Guinea- Bissau
We’ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau – Troost-Ekong Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
We’ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau – Troost-Ekong
AFCON2021: What we will do to produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau – Troost-Ekong Tunde Ednut:
AFCON2021: What we will do to produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau – Troost-Ekong
AFCON2021: What we will do to produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau – Troost-Ekong Within Nigeria:
AFCON2021: What we will do to produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau – Troost-Ekong
We’ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON –Troost-Ekong News Breakers:
We’ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON –Troost-Ekong


   More Picks
1 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Some men speak of cheating as though it's their birthright but they forget women have the capacity to outcheat them - BBNaija's Ifu Ennada writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Guns should be legalised in Nigeria – Iyabo Ojo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
10 Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info