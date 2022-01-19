Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You?re lucky you don?t look like me - Mr Ibu tells daughter (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actor, John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu has been captured on video having a goofy moment with his daughter, Jasmine. 

 

Mr Ibu who teased his daughter, said she's lucky she d

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You Are Lucky You Don’t Resemble Me, Actor Mr Ibu Tells Daughter Actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has described his daughter, Jasmine as lucky for not taking after him in looks. The Punch:
You Are Lucky You Don’t Resemble Me, Actor Mr Ibu Tells Daughter Actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has described his daughter, Jasmine as lucky for not taking after him in looks.
"You’re lucky you don’t look like me" – Actor, Mr Ibu tells daughter (video) Yaba Left Online:
"You’re lucky you don’t look like me" – Actor, Mr Ibu tells daughter (video)
You’re Lucky You Don’t Look Like Me – Mr Ibu Tells Daughter (Video) Independent:
You’re Lucky You Don’t Look Like Me – Mr Ibu Tells Daughter (Video)
You’re lucky you don’t look like me — Actor Mr. Ibu tells his daughter Instablog 9ja:
You’re lucky you don’t look like me — Actor Mr. Ibu tells his daughter
“You’re lucky you don’t look like me” – Actor, Mr Ibu tells daughter (video) Naija Parrot:
“You’re lucky you don’t look like me” – Actor, Mr Ibu tells daughter (video)
You Are Lucky You Don’t Look Like Me - Actor, Mr Ibu Tells Daughter (Video) Tori News:
You Are Lucky You Don’t Look Like Me - Actor, Mr Ibu Tells Daughter (Video)


   More Picks
1 PGF DG confirms resignation, says it is in APC’s best interest - The Nation, 6 hours ago
2 Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021: We’ll attack – Jonas Mendes vows Guinea Bissau will beat Nigeria - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Why I abandoned school, by Portable - The Nation, 12 hours ago
7 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
10 Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info