News at a Glance
I killed him because he wanted to have homosexual act with me - Prime suspect in the murder of US-bound medical doctor tells police
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 37-year-old US-bound medical doctor, Obisike Donald Ibe, Abdusalam Ibrahim, has said that he personally macheted the doctor at his Games Village h
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
I killed him because he wanted to have homosexual act with me — Murder suspect confesses
Yaba Left Online:
"I killed him because he wanted to have homosexual act with me" – Suspect in the murder of US-bound medical doctor tells police
The Street Journal:
I Killed Him Because He Wanted To Have Homosexual Act With Me — Murder Suspect Confesses
Within Nigeria:
I killed him because he wanted to have homosexual act with me - Murder suspect confesses
Naija Parrot:
“I killed him because he wanted to have homosexual act with me” – Suspect in the murder of US-bound medical doctor tells police
Screen Gist:
I killed Him Because He Wanted To Have Homosexual Act With me - Prime Suspect In The Murder Of US-Bound Medical Doctor
More Picks
1
Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Uti Nwachukwu expresses concern about bottled water sold in Nigeria after suffering diarrhoea when he consumed two "big brands" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Buhari requests Senate to confirm Prof. Bindawa as NCC Commissioner -
The News Guru,
23 hours ago
8
Joeboy Hits 100 Million Streams on Boomplay -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
9
Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu loses 100-year-old father - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
10
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
