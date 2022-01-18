Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Asks Nigerians To Be Patient, Says Rice Price To Fall After Launch Of Pyramids
Channels Television  - President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to be patient because the price of rice in the Nigerian market is expected to fall as the country recently launched 13 pyramids of rice paddy.

