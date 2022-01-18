Post News
News at a Glance
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge
Daily Post
- The Federal Government, on Wednesday, informed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
2
Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
4
AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Why I resigned as DG of APC governors forum ― Salihu Lukman -
Nigerian Tribune,
30 mins ago
6
P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
7
Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: I want Super Eagles job on permanent basis - Eguavoen alerts NFF -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
AFCON2021: We?ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau ? Troost-Ekong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
