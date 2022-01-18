Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge
Daily Post  - The Federal Government, on Wednesday, informed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I don’t want to see Kanu in these clothes again — Justice Nyako Vanguard News:
I don’t want to see Kanu in these clothes again — Justice Nyako
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same attire because ‘it is designers’ – FG tells court The Punch:
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same attire because ‘it is designers’ – FG tells court
Kanu Returns For Trial In Same Clothes Despite Court Order Leadership:
Kanu Returns For Trial In Same Clothes Despite Court Order
Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Court In Same Fendi Clothes Despite Court Orders The Trent:
Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Court In Same Fendi Clothes Despite Court Orders
Kanu Returns For Trial In Designer Clothes, Despite Court Order The Street Journal:
Kanu Returns For Trial In Designer Clothes, Despite Court Order
Nnamdi Kanu:"I don’t want to see him in these clothes again" - Justice Binta Nyako warns DSS News Wire NGR:
Nnamdi Kanu:"I don’t want to see him in these clothes again" - Justice Binta Nyako warns DSS
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire, FG tells court The Eagle Online:
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire, FG tells court
Alleged terrorism: Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire - FG tells court The News Guru:
Alleged terrorism: Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire - FG tells court
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same clothes, FG tells court Pulse Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same clothes, FG tells court
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire, FG tells court News Diary Online:
Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in court in same attire, FG tells court
I don’t want to see Kanu in these clothes again — Justice Nyako People n Politics:
I don’t want to see Kanu in these clothes again — Justice Nyako
Justice Binta Nyako Adjourns Case Till February To Hear Nnamdi Kanu’s Application Naija News:
Justice Binta Nyako Adjourns Case Till February To Hear Nnamdi Kanu’s Application
UPDATE: Why Nnamdi Kanu appeared in same Fendi designer clothes – FG exonerates self Republican Nigeria:
UPDATE: Why Nnamdi Kanu appeared in same Fendi designer clothes – FG exonerates self
Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Court In Same Fendi Clothes Despite Court Orders News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Court In Same Fendi Clothes Despite Court Orders
Nnamdi Kanu Chose To Appear In Same Designer Clothes – FG Tells judge Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu Chose To Appear In Same Designer Clothes – FG Tells judge


   More Picks
1 Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' - The Nation, 18 hours ago
2 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
4 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Why I resigned as DG of APC governors forum ― Salihu Lukman - Nigerian Tribune, 30 mins ago
6 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
7 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: I want Super Eagles job on permanent basis - Eguavoen alerts NFF - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 AFCON2021: We?ll avoid mistakes of 2019 AFCON and produce good team performance against Guinea Bissau ? Troost-Ekong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info