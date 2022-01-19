Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I have been suffering this pain for eleven years"-Josh2funny opens up after surgery
Kemi Filani Blog  - Comedian and Instagram personality, Chibuike Alfred, better known as Josh2funny, is a happy man at the moment.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I suffered pain for 11 years, says comedian Josh2funny after surgery The Punch:
I suffered pain for 11 years, says comedian Josh2funny after surgery
Comedian Josh2funny Undergoes Surgery After 11 Years Of Pain Information Nigeria:
Comedian Josh2funny Undergoes Surgery After 11 Years Of Pain
I suffered pain for 11 years, says comedian Josh2funny after surgery News Breakers:
I suffered pain for 11 years, says comedian Josh2funny after surgery
Comedian Josh2funny undergoes surgery. Gist Reel:
Comedian Josh2funny undergoes surgery.
I suffered pain for 11 years - Comedian Josh2funny after surgery Edujandon:
I suffered pain for 11 years - Comedian Josh2funny after surgery
I Suffered Pain For 11 Years - Comedian, Josh2funny Reveals After Surgery Tori News:
I Suffered Pain For 11 Years - Comedian, Josh2funny Reveals After Surgery


   More Picks
1 Bobrisky allegedly sets to wed ‘billionaire lover' - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Why I resigned as DG of APC governors forum ― Salihu Lukman - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 Osun housewife pours hot water on daughter for refusing to run errands - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Biafra: 'Nnamdi Kanu chose to appear in same designer clothes' - FG tells judge - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
5 AGN declares no shoot day on the burial day of actor Sam Obiago - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, set to resume duties - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 P&ID Scandal: EFCC Grills Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Olasupo Shasore - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
8 Wife sues husband in Gombe for biting her during a quarrel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Banditry: Policemen, vigilantes reportedly die during gunfight with bandits in Niger - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 16 persons including police officer and two soldiers killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - Official - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info